Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,974,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,350,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,041,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

