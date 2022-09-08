Lambda Tops One Day Trading Volume of $448,688.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Lambda has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $448,688.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00134676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.