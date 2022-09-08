Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 202,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,946. The stock has a market cap of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

