Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 2.8 %

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

