Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $133,692.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00298841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001776 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

