Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LINC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

