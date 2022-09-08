Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LINC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

