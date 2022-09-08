Lithium (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $289,470.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,862% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.28 or 0.09005400 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00866657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017397 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,061,511 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lithium
