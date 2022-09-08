Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,642 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $76,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

