Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $337.99 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.34% of S&P Global worth $337,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,492,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,575,000 after buying an additional 147,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

