Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,347 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,089 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $86,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

