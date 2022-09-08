Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases Shares of 2,218,936 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,218,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,584,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.16% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

