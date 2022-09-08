Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 58,553 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,553 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $253,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 885,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,202,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.50 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

