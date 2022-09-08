Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 63,852 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 63,852 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,237,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,428.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

