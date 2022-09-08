LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $5,296.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085752 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

