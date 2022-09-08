Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 12055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

