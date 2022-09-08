Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler lowered Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 745,180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

