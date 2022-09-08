Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at B. Riley

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler lowered Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
