Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 38,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,739. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

