Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,368. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.04. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Insiders have acquired 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

