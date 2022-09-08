M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $911.86

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.86 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 810 ($9.79). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.10), with a volume of 15,839 shares changing hands.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.31 million and a P/E ratio of 616.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 823.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 911.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.P. Evans Group

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Michael Sherwin bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Articles

