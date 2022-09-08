Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.