Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

