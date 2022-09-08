Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

