Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.