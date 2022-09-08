Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,478 shares of company stock worth $62,004,026. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

