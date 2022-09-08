Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.