Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.2 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

