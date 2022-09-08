Mackay Shields LLC Sells 751 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Price Performance

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $231.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.