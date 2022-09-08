Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

NYSE:A opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

