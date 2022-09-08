Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

