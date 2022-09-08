MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 369,490 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

