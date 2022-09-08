Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.13

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 257279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
