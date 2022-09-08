Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Down 0.3%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.59. 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

