ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 132,907 shares.The stock last traded at $95.95 and had previously closed at $95.96.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

