Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 261,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,729,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

