Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Raised by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 9.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 0.2 %

Markel stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,196.14. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,162.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

