Mather Group LLC. Acquires 39,718 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

