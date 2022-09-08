Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 5.35% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $296,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.38. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

