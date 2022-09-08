Mather Group LLC. Purchases 39,306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $153,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000.

VBK traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,779. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

