Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,716 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

IEI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.52. 14,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

