Mather Group LLC. Sells 12,011 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 15,937,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

