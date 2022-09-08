Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Maverix Metals worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMX. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMX opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 62.51%.

MMX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

