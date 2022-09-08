Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 1.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.26 ($2.31) and last traded at €2.35 ($2.40). 39,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.39 ($2.44).

Medigene Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

Further Reading

