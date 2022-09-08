Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 3.0 %

Medpace stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 31.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medpace by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.