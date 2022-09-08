Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.75 and traded as low as C$6.00. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 2,971 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$78.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.