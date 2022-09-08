Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,499 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.71. 2,243,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,215,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

