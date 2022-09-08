Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,904 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 403,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

