Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249,486 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

