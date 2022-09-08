Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $5,341,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,341,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 612.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.72.
About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
Read More
