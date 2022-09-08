Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5,666.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,194 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

