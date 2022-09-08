Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 100,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 519,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

